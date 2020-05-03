SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,188,000 after purchasing an additional 569,823 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,272,000 after purchasing an additional 194,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,912,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125,457 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

