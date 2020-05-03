St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STJ. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,153 ($15.17) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,325 ($17.43) to GBX 937 ($12.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 892.78 ($11.74).

STJ opened at GBX 811.80 ($10.68) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 778.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,017.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About St. James’s Place

