State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,647 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,579 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $109,108.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,528.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,319 shares of company stock worth $23,620,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $82.78. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.