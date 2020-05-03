State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 639,837 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639,837 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $4,326,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 51,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 2,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

JPM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

