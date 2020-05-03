State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Holdings Lowered by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

