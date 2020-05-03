SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $82.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,188,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,065,485,000 after buying an additional 3,806,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,274,323,000 after buying an additional 294,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $486,980,000 after purchasing an additional 287,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

