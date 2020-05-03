SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

NYSE:BSX opened at $35.99 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,345 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.