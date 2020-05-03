TAP Consulting LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

NYSE XOM opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

