Tenet Healthcare (THC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:THC opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, COO Saumya Sutaria purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

