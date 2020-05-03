Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Tesla by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Tesla by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $968.00 target price (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $552.61.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $701.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $588.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.80. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Tesla’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

