Torray LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Torray LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,345 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

NYSE BX opened at $50.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 156,792 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

