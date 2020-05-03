Torray LLC Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 132.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,951 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Shares of CPRT opened at $78.55 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

