Torray LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Torray LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,518,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 915,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,008,000 after purchasing an additional 416,382 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 813,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,352,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,469,000 after purchasing an additional 128,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $280.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.77 and its 200 day moving average is $312.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

