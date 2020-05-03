Torray LLC Makes New $720,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Torray LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 169.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

ZBRA opened at $225.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.