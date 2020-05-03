Torray LLC Raises Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Torray LLC grew its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 118.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,791,263. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

