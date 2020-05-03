Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,246 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 280% compared to the average volume of 854 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,364,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,508 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,969,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,439,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,091,000 after acquiring an additional 69,167 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.28.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

