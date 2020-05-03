Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 7,084 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,924% compared to the average daily volume of 141 put options.

AEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas lowered AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

AEG opened at $2.52 on Friday. AEGON has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1735 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in AEGON by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AEGON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in AEGON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AEGON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AEGON by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

