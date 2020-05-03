Trainline (LON:TRN) Rating Increased to Add at Peel Hunt

Trainline (LON:TRN) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 395 ($5.20) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 400 ($5.26). Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TRN. Barclays dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trainline from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 357 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Trainline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 396.40 ($5.21).

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 372.60 ($4.90) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 366.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 441.70. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 187.20 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 559.58 ($7.36).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.