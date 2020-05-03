TriNet Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriNet Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for TriNet Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 50.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.93. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 7,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $464,309.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and have sold 106,288 shares worth $5,664,310. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,792,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 115.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 334,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,960,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

