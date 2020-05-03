TTEC (TTEC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect TTEC to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. TTEC has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.03-2.10 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. TTEC has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Cowen started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

In other TTEC news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

