Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,053 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

