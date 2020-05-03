UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a sector performer rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,389.30 ($18.28).

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,054 ($13.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 918.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,390.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In related news, insider Christopher Rogers acquired 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($13.51) per share, for a total transaction of £801.06 ($1,053.75). Also, insider Marianne Culver acquired 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of £538.78 ($708.73). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 176 shares of company stock valued at $187,912.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

