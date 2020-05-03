Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Udg Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 865 ($11.38).

Shares of Udg Healthcare stock opened at GBX 610 ($8.02) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 597.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 26.64. Udg Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 423.40 ($5.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.13).

UDG Healthcare plc

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

