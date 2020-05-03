US Foods (USFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect US Foods to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. US Foods has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.70-2.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.70-2.80 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USFD opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.02. US Foods has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

