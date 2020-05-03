ValuEngine Lowers Loews (NYSE:L) to Sell

Loews (NYSE:L) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE L opened at $31.62 on Friday. Loews has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $241,504.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,406.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $341,162.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $968,884. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Loews by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Loews by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

