ValuEngine Upgrades Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to “Strong-Buy”

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of APVO opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 212,524 shares in the last quarter.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

