ValuEngine Upgrades Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) to “Buy”

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

WTTR opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $501.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 3.00. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased 14,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,962.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,960.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

