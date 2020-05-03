Varian Medical Systems (VAR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Varian Medical Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VAR opened at $111.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

