Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRSK opened at $153.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.73 and a 200 day moving average of $151.76. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $585,440.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,168.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,605 shares of company stock worth $5,317,934. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

