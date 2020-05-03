Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

