Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZ. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.