Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after buying an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $175.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.89. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.30%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.