Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.5% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $175.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.89. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.