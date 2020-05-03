Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $175.57 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $350.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,191,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.