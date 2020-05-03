Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($189.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €165.32 ($192.23).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €112.20 and its 200-day moving average is €157.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

