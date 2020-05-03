Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 163.55% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $69.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.64%.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, for a total transaction of $497,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

