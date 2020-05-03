Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. Waddell & Reed Financial has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $19.18.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,419.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

