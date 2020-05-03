Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,997 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.