Watford (WTRE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Watford to post earnings of ($3.31) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.53). Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Watford to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WTRE opened at $11.65 on Friday. Watford has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watford from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Watford news, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jon D. Levy purchased 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $51,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,650.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,105 shares of company stock worth $333,269 over the last 90 days. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

