Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,969 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 746,652 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,541,000 after buying an additional 497,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,342,000 after buying an additional 370,156 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $70.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

