Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $182,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $75.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.14. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

