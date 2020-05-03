Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $237.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $295.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

