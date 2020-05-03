Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

NYSE:EPD opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

