Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,335,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $184.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

