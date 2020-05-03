Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 398 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 917.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Visa by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 149,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $175.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.59.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

