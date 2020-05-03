Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 531 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.84. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.