Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $218.57 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.20.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

