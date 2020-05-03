Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 199 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.30. The company has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

