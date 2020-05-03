Weaver Consulting Group Grows Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,185.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,318.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

