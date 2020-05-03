Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBS. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

WBS stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,481 shares in the company, valued at $824,511.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,800 shares of company stock worth $512,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 187,954 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Webster Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

